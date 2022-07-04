search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Banks drag TASE down

4 Jul, 2022 18:15
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

ICL and the banks led the losses today as Energix Renewable Energies bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,841.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,906.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04% to 412.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 375.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.13 billion in equities and NIS 2.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.851% today from Friday, at NIS 3.496$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.765% lower at NIS 3.657/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 1.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover, while Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.40%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.60%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.07% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.96% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.83% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.50%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after rising 9.46% yesterday. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.37%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.08%, and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 4, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018