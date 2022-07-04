Mon: Banks drag TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,841.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.46%, to 1,906.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.04% to 412.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 375.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.13 billion in equities and NIS 2.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.851% today from Friday, at NIS 3.496$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.765% lower at NIS 3.657/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 1.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover, while Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.40%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.60%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.07% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.96% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.83% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.50%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after rising 9.46% yesterday. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.37%, Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.08%, and Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 2.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 4, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.