Mon: Banks drag TASE down

3 Apr, 2023 18:28
Globes correspondent

The banks and Bezeq led the declines today as Delek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.09%, to 1,741.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.01%, to 1,731.17 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.08% to 339.05 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 365.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.57 billion in equities and NIS 2.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.609% from Friday, at NIS 3.593/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.725% lower at NIS 3.904/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 3.84% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.46% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 4.23% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.20% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 3.31%. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.41%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 5.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.18%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.07%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.45% after announcing winning a new contract.

