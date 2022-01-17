Mon: Banks fall on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.04%, to 2,055.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.13%, to 2,141.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.16% to 527.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 394.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.85 billion in equities and NIS 4.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.193% from Friday, at NIS 3.105/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.620% lower at NIS 3.544/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, falling 1.95% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.03%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.48% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.47%. Azrieli Group (TASE: ARZG) fell 1.72% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.53%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 3.63% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.84%, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.42% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.28%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings Ltd. (TASE:MGDL) rose 3.57% after the new appointment of a new chairman.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 17, 2022.

