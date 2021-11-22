search
Mon: Banks gain as TASE resumes rally

22 Nov, 2021 18:22
The banks rose strongly today but Perrigo fell sharply after announcing that it is delisting from the TASE.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,906.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.87%, to 1,998 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09% to 564.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 395.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 3.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.065% from Friday, at NIS 3.089/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.312% lower at NIS 3.484.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 2.83% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.26%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.72% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.62%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.01% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.57%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after announcing that it is voluntarily delisting from the TASE. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 1.91%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.92%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2021.

