Mon: Banks gain as TASE resumes rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,906.61 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.87%, to 1,998 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.09% to 564.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 395.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 3.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.065% from Friday, at NIS 3.089/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.312% lower at NIS 3.484.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market, rising 2.83% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.26%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.72% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.62%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.62% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.01% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 0.57%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after announcing that it is voluntarily delisting from the TASE. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; Nasdaq: LPSN) fell 1.91%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.92%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2021.

