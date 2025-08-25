Mon: Banks higher, insurance stocks lower on mixed TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.31% to 3,048.08 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06% to 3,115.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18% to 550.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 412.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.33 billion in equities and NIS 2.41 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.822% lower than Friday, at NIS 3.378/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.035% higher, at NIS 3.951/€.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) led the market today, falling 6.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.15% and Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 2.74%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.11% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.61%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.52% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.18%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.89% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.76%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.01%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.61%,

