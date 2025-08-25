search
Mon: Banks higher, insurance stocks lower on mixed TASE

25 Aug, 2025 19:07
Tower and the banks led the gains on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today as Clal and the other big insurance firms lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.31% to 3,048.08 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06% to 3,115.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18% to 550.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 412.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.33 billion in equities and NIS 2.41 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.822% lower than Friday, at NIS 3.378/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.035% higher, at NIS 3.951/€.

Clal Insurance Enterprise Holdings (TASE: CLIS) led the market today, falling 6.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.15% and Harel Finance and Investments (TASE: HARL) fell 2.74%. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.11% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.61%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.52% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.18%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.89% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.76%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.01%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.61%,

