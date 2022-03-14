search
Mon: Banks, insurance stocks lead TASE rebound

14 Mar, 2022 18:47
Bank Hapoalim, Harel and Phoenix led the gains today as ICL, NICE and Ormat fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,912.78 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28%, to 1,993.92 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.59% to 469.12 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 383.99 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.94 billion in equities and NIS 3.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.12% from Friday, at NIS 3.268/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.09% lower at NIS 3.581/€.

On the market, Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 4.52% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.36%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI rose 1.94% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.96% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.70%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.59% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.69% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.41%.

