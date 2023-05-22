Mon: Banks lead TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57%, to 1,804.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.58%, to 1,802.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.31% to 353.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 367.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.71 billion in equities and NIS 3.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.165% from Friday, at NIS 3.651/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.578% higher at NIS 3.952/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.86%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.50% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.99%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 5.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.37%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.27% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.90%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.56%, Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.07% and Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.95%.

