search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Banks lead TASE down

22 May, 2023 18:43
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and Bezeq led the TASE down today as NICE Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57%, to 1,804.27 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.58%, to 1,802.05 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.31% to 353.19 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 367.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.71 billion in equities and NIS 3.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.165% from Friday, at NIS 3.651/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.578% higher at NIS 3.952/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 2.59% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.86%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.50% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.99%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 5.48% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.37%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.27% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.90%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 5% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.56%, Melisron (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.07% and Shapir Engineering and Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.95%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 22, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018