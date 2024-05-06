search
Mon: Banks lead TASE downtick

6 May, 2024 18:34
Banks and real estate stocks fell today but tech stocks led by Nova and Tower bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,944.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27% to 1966.83; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.16% to 433.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 379.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.07 billion in equities and NIS 2.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.483% from Friday, at NIS 3.741/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.904% higher at NIS 4.030/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.42%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.50% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.49%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.12% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.70%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 2.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.90% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.19%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.58% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.62%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 6, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

