Mon: Banks lead TASE downtick

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.14%, to 1,944.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27% to 1966.83; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.16% to 433.25 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 379.42 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.07 billion in equities and NIS 2.58 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.483% from Friday, at NIS 3.741/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.904% higher at NIS 4.030/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.42%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.33%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.50% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.49%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.12% and Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.70%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) rose 2.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.90% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.19%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI rose 2.58% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.62%.

