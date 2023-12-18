Mon: Banks lead TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.65%, to 1,829.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.54% to 1,853.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.07% to 357.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 378.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.90 billion in equities and NIS 4.67 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.137% from Friday, at NIS 3.653/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.564% lower at NIS 3.987/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.09% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.04%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.09% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.73%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.22% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 2.06%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.11%, and Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE: ENLT; Nasdaq: ENLT) rose 3.08%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.46%.

