Mon: Banks lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30%, to 1,535.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.18%, to 1,372.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.21%, to 371.75 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 343.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 854 million.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.50% lower, at NIS 3.6180/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.16% higher, at NIS 4.2656/€. The shekel-dollar rate reversed direction and rose after the Bank of Israel announced no change in its interest rate.

Trading was led by the banks today, with Bank Leumi up 1.40%, Bank Hapoalim up 0.83%, and Discount Bank up 2.04%. Nice Systems rose 1.16%, and Bezeq fell 2.89%. Dexia Israel, which Discount Bank expressed interest in buying, rose 4.93%, and Enlight, which reported financial closure for its Golan Heights wind farm project, rose 3.03%. Prominent decliners were Electra, which closed 5.34% off, and Ormat, off 4.30%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 9, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018