Mon: Banks lead TASE rebound

30 Jan, 2023 18:02
The banks clawed back much of yesterday's losses as Delek and Elbit also rose strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.78%, to 1,777.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.62%, to 1,797.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98% to 354.91 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.11% to 368.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.54 billion in equities and NIS 7.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.873% from Friday, at NIS 3.468/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.113% higher at NIS 3.779/€.

On the market, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4.48%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.81%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.78% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.82%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.50% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.72%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.71% and Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) rose 5.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.63% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

