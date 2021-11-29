Mon: Banks lead TASE recovery

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.52%, to 1,878.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.69%, to 1,969.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.47% to 552.21 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 397.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.95 billion in equities and NIS 4.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.754% from Friday, at NIS 3.157/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.511% lower at NIS 3.563.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 1.12% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.24%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.95%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI) rose 2.27% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.22% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.36%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.