Mon: Banks lead rise

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46%, to 1,842.53 points, and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,863.76 points. The BlueTech Global Index fell 0.09%, to 375.97 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.01%, to 360.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 2.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.03% higher, at NIS 3.7940/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.4% higher, at NIS 4.1372/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.16%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.79%; Tower Semiconductor rose 0.34%; Discount Bank rose 0.93%; and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.95%.

Notable advancers today were Israel Corporation, up 11.18%; Generation Capital, up 10.00%; Retailors, up 7.36%; and Fox, up 6.80%. Opko Health fell 5.77%; Maytronics continued its slide, falling 4.76%; Energix fell 3.43%; and Danel fell 3.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 21, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.