Mon: Banks lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.07% to 3,208.01 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.80% to 3,281.66 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.15% to 584.68 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 418.40 points. Turnover totalled NIS 3.27 billion in equities and NIS 4.20 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.391% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.324/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.838% lower, at NIS 3.858/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.03%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.57% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.97%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 4.92% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) rose 1.27% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.58%.

Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) fell 2.32% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.92%, Nice (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.43% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.43%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 20, 2025.

