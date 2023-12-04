search
Mon: Banks lower on mixed TASE

4 Dec, 2023 18:46
The banks fell sharply today as Delek and real estate companies led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.07%, to 1,789.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.14% to 1,810.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.28% to 349.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 373.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.64 billion in equities and NIS 4.48 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.829% from Friday, at NIS 3.708/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.019% lower at NIS 4.033/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, down 1.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.10% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.21%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.27% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.39%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.46% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.76% and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.11%.

Electra (TASE: ELTR) rose 3.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) rose 2.84%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.62%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.93% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.71%.

