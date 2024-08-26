search
Mon: Banks pull TASE away from record

26 Aug, 2024 19:03
After early gains the banks, Nova and Camtek dragged the TASE down as NICE bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 2,078.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.38% to 2,066.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.63% to 410.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 385.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.026% from Friday, at NIS 3.666/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.624% lower at NIS 4.093/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.41%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.13% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.64%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.50%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.82% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.89%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.85% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.98%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.28% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.79%.

