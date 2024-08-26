Mon: Banks pull TASE away from record

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.64%, to 2,078.17 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.38% to 2,066.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.63% to 410.02 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 385.15 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 3.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.026% from Friday, at NIS 3.666/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.624% lower at NIS 4.093/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.41%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.13% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.64%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 5.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.50%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.82% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.89%.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.85% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.98%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.28% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.79%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 26, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.