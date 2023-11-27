Mon: Banks pull TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.98%, to 1,783.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.95% to 1,800.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.14% to 347.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 370.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 5.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.348% from Friday, at NIS 3.726/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.029% higher at NIS 4.080/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, down 5.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after publishing its third quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.46% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.76%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.89% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 2.81%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.14% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.48%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.38% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after UBS upgraded the share to "Buy" and its price target from $11 to $13. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.42%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.78% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.08%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 4.3% after reporting its third quarter financial results.

