Mon: Banks pull TASE down

27 Nov, 2023 18:51
Globes correspondent

Israel Discount Bank led the losses today after reporting its third quarter results but Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.98%, to 1,783.64 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.95% to 1,800.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.14% to 347.84 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.22% to 370.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 5.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.348% from Friday, at NIS 3.726/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.029% higher at NIS 4.080/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, down 5.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after publishing its third quarter results. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 3.46% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.76%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.89% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 2.81%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.14% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.48%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.38% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after UBS upgraded the share to "Buy" and its price target from $11 to $13. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.42%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.78% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 1.08%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 4.3% after reporting its third quarter financial results.

