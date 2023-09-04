Mon: Banks pull market down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.85%, to 1,832.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.81%, to 1,853.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.39% to 379.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 371.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.21 billion in equities and NIS 2.85 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.343% from Friday, at NIS 3.808/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.095% lower at NIS 4.113/€.

On the market, Big Shopping Centers (TASE: BIG) fell 3.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.37%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.45% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.25%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.52% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 0.18%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 0.34% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.10% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

