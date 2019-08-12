search
Mon: Banks push TASE down

12 Aug, 2019 18:41
Delek and the big banks led the TASE down today but Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.56% to 1,605.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.51% to 1,499.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.76% to 359.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.31% to 367.52 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.18 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.144% today at NIS 3.484/$ from Friday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.203% at 3.901/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover despite reporting positive financial results for the second quarter. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.10%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.05% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.76%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.03%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.52% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.24%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.03% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.01% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.27%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

