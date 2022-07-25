Mon: Banks push TASE lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.56%, to 1,903.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,966.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.97% to 426.35 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 376.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.63 billion in equities and NIS 2.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.029% today from Friday, at NIS 3.440/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.556% at NIS 3.525/€.

On the market, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 7.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after falling 7.70% yesterday. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 3.22% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.23%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.74% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.17%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.43%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.21% and and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.61%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.15% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.72%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 25 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.