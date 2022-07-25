search
Mon: Banks push TASE lower

25 Jul, 2022 19:07
The banks and NICE Systems led the losses on the TASE today but Teva and ICL bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.56%, to 1,903.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,966.68 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.97% to 426.35 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 376.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.63 billion in equities and NIS 2.82 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.029% today from Friday, at NIS 3.440/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.556% at NIS 3.525/€.

On the market, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 7.57% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after falling 7.70% yesterday. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 3.22% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.23%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.74% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.17%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.43%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.21% and and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.61%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.15% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.99% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.72%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 25 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

