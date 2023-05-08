Mon: Banks push down TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57%, to 1,786.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76%, to 1,786.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33% to 343.51 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 367.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 2.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.384% from Friday, at NIS 3.633/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.226% lower at NIS 4.013/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.76% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.07%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.73% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.30%. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 5.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 5.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, while parents company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 3.59%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.38%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.40% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.92%.

