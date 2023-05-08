search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Banks push down TASE

8 May, 2023 19:17
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks depressed the TASE today as Teva and Delek bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.57%, to 1,786.81 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.76%, to 1,786.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33% to 343.51 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 367.76 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.55 billion in equities and NIS 2.90 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.384% from Friday, at NIS 3.633/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.226% lower at NIS 4.013/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.76% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.07%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.73% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.30%. Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) fell 5.15% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 5.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, while parents company Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 3.59%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.38%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.40% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 1.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 8, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018