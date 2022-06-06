Mon: Banks push TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.86%, to 1,918.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70%, to 1,977.60 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74% to 426.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.31% to 370.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.65 billion in equities and NIS 2.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.239% today from Friday, at NIS 3.332$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.078% higher at NIS 3.574/€.

On the market, Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 6.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.93% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.89%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 2.70% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.70%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.31%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.11% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.72%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.81% and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) rose 4.59% for the biggest gain on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

