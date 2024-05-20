search
Mon: Banks strong, Paz surges

20 May, 2024 19:45
Shares in Paz Oil jumped after Zohar Levy raised his stake in the company.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.08%, to 1,980.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.97%, to 1,988.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42%, to 430.23 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 376.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.21 billion in equities and NIS 4.33 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.35% lower, at NIS 3.7030/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.21% lower, at NIS 4.0237/€.

Bank Hapoalim, which reported first quarter results today, led trading, and rose 1.63%. Bank Leumi rose 1.66%; Nice rose 1.13%; Teva rose 1.83%; and Discount Bank, which also reported today, rose 0.92%.

Notable advancers today were Paz Oil, which jumped 8.46% after Zohar Levy bought shares to the tune of NIS 246.5 million in the company through Summit Real Estate which he controls, making Summit the largest shareholder in Paz with a 16% stake. Levy bought the shares at a 9% premium, apparently mainly from Clal Insurance. Delta Brands rose 7.67%; Shufersal rose 5.53%; and Telsys rose 5.46%. Magic Software fell 2.31% and El Al fell 2.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 20, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

