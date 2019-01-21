Mon: Bezeq falls sharply as TASE rally ends

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.63% to 1,517.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57% to 1,373.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.33% to 361.55 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 343.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 634.9 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.163% at NIS 3.698/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.109% at 4.203/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 4.31% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover on the news that parent company B Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq:BCOM; TASE: BCOM) raised NIS 118 million in a private equity offering at a discount. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.58% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.17%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.09% and Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 0.74% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.51% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 0.28%.

