Mon: Bezeq fuels TASE rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64% to 1,571.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56% to 1,442.30 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.25% to 385.94 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 355.10 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.12 billion. The market will be closed tomorrow for Election Day.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.195% at NIS 3.580/$ from Friday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.052% at 4.026/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 9.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover, on news of a bid from Gad Zeevi for its parent company. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.66% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.52%. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.94%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.00%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.90%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.50% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.06%.