Mon: Bezeq leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45% to 1,485.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.47% to 1,348.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23% to 353.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 341.90 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.13 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.436% at NIS 3.657/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.936% at 4.192/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 4.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover on the news that the company's is halting paying dividends. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.62%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.65% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.31%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.66%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.72% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.61%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.64% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 14, 2019

