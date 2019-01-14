search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Bezeq leads TASE down

14 Jan, 2019 18:56
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bezeq and NICE led the declines today as Perrigo and Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.45% to 1,485.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.47% to 1,348.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.23% to 353.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 341.90 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.13 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.436% at NIS 3.657/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.936% at 4.192/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 4.41% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover on the news that the company's is halting paying dividends. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.62%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.65% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.31%.

Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.66%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.72% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.61%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.64% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 14, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018