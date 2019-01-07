Mon: Bezeq leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45% to 1,491.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 1,353.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 344.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 341.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.02 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.699% at NIS 3.694/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.349% at 4.227/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.62% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.81%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.38% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.12%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.35% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.29%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019