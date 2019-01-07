search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Bezeq leads TASE higher

7 Jan, 2019 18:42
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Bezeq and Elbit systems led the Tel Aviv 35 Index higher today while Cellcom and Delek fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.45% to 1,491.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.47% to 1,353.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64% to 344.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15% to 341.65 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.02 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.699% at NIS 3.694/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.349% at 4.227/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.62% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.81%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.38% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.12%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.35% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.29%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.98% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.57%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 7, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018