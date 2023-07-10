search
Mon: BoI boosts TASE as rate stays unchanged

10 Jul, 2023 20:24
Bezeq and Shikun & Binui led the gains today asa ICL lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today, boosted by the Bank of Israel's decision to keep the interest rate unchanged. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.67%, to 1,752.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.89%, to 1,783.09 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.08% to 364.66 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 370.45 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.27 billion in equities and NIS 3.15 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.188% from Friday, at NIS 3.710/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.527% higher at NIS 4.064/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.36% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 3.18% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.26%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.08% rose 0.27% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.41%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.59%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.76% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ICLO) fell 1.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 10, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

