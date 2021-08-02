search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Budget agreement boosts TASE

2 Aug, 2021 19:31
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks rose strongly today after the cabinet passed Israel's first budget in three years while Opko and Azreli were among the few decliners.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32%, to 1,713.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.08%, to 1,783.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 562.53 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 389.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.186% from Friday, at NIS 3.227/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.333% lower, at NIS 3.836/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market rising 2.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.68%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.68% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.37%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.91% after reporting strong second quarter results and Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.09%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.37% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.09%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 2, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018