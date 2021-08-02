Mon: Budget agreement boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.32%, to 1,713.68 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.08%, to 1,783.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 562.53 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.16% to 389.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.29 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.186% from Friday, at NIS 3.227/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.333% lower, at NIS 3.836/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market rising 2.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.68%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.68% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.37%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.91% after reporting strong second quarter results and Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.09%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.37% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.09%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 2, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021