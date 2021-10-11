Mon: Bullish TASE back on the rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,814.41 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.72%, to 1,874.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.32% to 553.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 391.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.68 billion in equities and NIS 3.56 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.062% from Friday, at NIS 3.229/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.080% higher at NIS 3.735/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 2.76% on the day's biggest trading turn over. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.13%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.63%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.41%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1 rose 3.69%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.35%, and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.22%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.88% after reports that it is laying off 200 from its Kfar Saba plant and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.44% after appointing a new CFO.

Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) fell 3.58% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.66% and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 1.60%.

