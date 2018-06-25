search
Mon: Castro bucks market

25 Jun, 2018 18:41
Castro rose sharply on the Hoodies acquisition but Delek and the phoenix helped drag the market down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.83% to 1,523.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.91% to 1,371.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33% to 372.52 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.10% to 346.79 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.04 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.028% at NIS 3.616/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.192% at 4.224/€.

On the market, Castro Model Ltd. (TASE: CAST) rose 10.23% following its acquisition of Hoodies. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 3.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) fell 3.26%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.07% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.26%.

Only five shares on the Tel aviv 35 index rose today. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 1.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 1.10% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) rose 0.99%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 25, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

