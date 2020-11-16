Mon: Cellcom, Partner boosted by Xfone default

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.46%, to 1,433.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.6%, to 1,478.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.33%, to 503.28 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.29%, to 361.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.02 billion in equities and NIS 3.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.18% lower, at NIS 3.3560/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.02% higher, at NIS 3.9737/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 0.57%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.19%; Discount Bank was flat; Nice Systems fell 2.72%; and Fattal Hotels rose 2.57%.

Telecommunications companies Cellcom and Partner both rose strongly, by 13.43% and 7.03%, amid signs of financial difficulties at rival Xfone. Cellcom confirmed today that Xfone had not met the monthly payment due for using Cellcom's network. Energean rose 8.38%; Magic Software rose 8.32%; and Sella Capital Real estate rose 8.10% on the report of a takeover bid by Mivneh.

