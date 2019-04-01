Mon: Cellcom, Partner lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.77% to 1,554.71 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.88% to 1,430.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.74% to 385.00 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 355.57 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.31 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.165 at NIS 3.626/$ from Friday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.118% at 4.073/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 12.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 11.03%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.46% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.41%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.24% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.80%. But Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.46% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.55%. Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.9% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.52%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 1, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019