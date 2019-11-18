Mon: Cellcom, Partner surge

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.50%, to 1,665.78 points and the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 1,588.92 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.22%, to 378.64 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.18%, to 370.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.21 billion in equities, and NIS 4.52 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.43% lower, at NIS 3.4630/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.08% lower, at NIS 3.8293/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and fell 1.01%. Bank Mizrahi, which released third quarter results today, rose 2.34%; Teva fell 0.42%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.32%; and Israel Chemicals fell 2.19%.

Telecommunications companies Cellcom and Partner both surged today, the former by 21.09% and the latter by 10.64%, without any new announcement from either company. Investors apparently anticipate good third quarter results from the pair, following Bezeq's results released today and the results of Golan Telecom in the quarterly report of Electra Consumer Products released yesterday. Protalix soared 38.75% after reporting a positive meeting with the FDA on fast-track approval of its product. On the negative side, Fox fell back 3.14% after its strong rise yesterday, and Meitav Dash, which released third quarter financials today, fell 4.43%.

