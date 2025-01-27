Mon: China's DeepSeek unsettles markets

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell steeply today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.27% to 2,463.60 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.17% to 2,502.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.63% to 476.03 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 396.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.38 billion in equities and NIS 4 billion in bonds.

The TASE like markets worldwide sustained huge losses after Chinese startup DeepSeek launched a free AI assistant, developed at a fraction of the price invested by OpenAI.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.119% from Friday, at NIS 3.615/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.344% higher at NIS 3.802/€.

Chip companies led the heavy losses today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 11.47% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 10.4% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 9.95%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 5.92%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.78%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.94% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.87%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.6% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 1.33% and Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 1.18%.

