Mon: Chip cos lead TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today in heavy, volatile trading with global markets in turmoil over President Trump's tariff plan. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.88% to 2,372.99 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.81% to 2,406.07 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.91% to 417.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.47% to 396.81 points. Turnover totaled NIS 4.71 billion in equities and NIS 5.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.371% from Friday, at NIS 3.771/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.954% higher at NIS 4.128/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 9.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.57% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 6.23%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.78%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.61% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.27%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 34 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ fell 1.69%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.80% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.38%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 2.99%.

