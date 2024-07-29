Mon: Chips cos lead TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.85%, to 2,021.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.85% to 2,011.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.28% to 421.27 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 380.03 points. Turnover totalled NIS 1.87 billion in equities and NIS 3.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.44% from Friday, at NIS 3.733/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.252% higher at NIS 4.043/€.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 9.96% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, after receiving a new $25 million order. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 5.45% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 3.26%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.25%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.62% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 3.07%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.52%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.66% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.66%.

Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.37% and Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 1.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

