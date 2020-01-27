Mon: Coronavirus concerns spook world markets

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today in line with world markets, which were rattled by the coronavirus and concerns about its effect on the Chinese economy. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.41% to 1,695.74 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.58% to 1,635.41 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.31% to 417.37 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.36% to 369.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.20 billion in equities and NIS 3.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.087% today from Friday, at NIS 3.458/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.196% at NIS 3.811/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.35% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.03% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 4.62% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.19% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.16%. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.61%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.16%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.44% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.25%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL), which rose 2% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) which rose 0.85% were the only two share prices to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 27, 2020

