Mon: Coronavirus pushes TASE to more steep losses

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply again today spooked by the spread of coronavirus. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.42% to 1,661.25 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.67% to 1,597.06 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18% to 412.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 367.84 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.59 billion in equities and NIS 4.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market today, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.380% from Friday at NIS 3.437/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.489% at NIS 3.721/€. On the market, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 4.67% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.65% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 4.26%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.59% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.68%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.52%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.07% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2.43%.

The big banks were also again in negative territory. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.21% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.11%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.86% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 index today and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.83%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 24, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020