Mon: Delek, Teva lift TASE

16 Dec, 2019 18:15
Globes correspondent

Delek, Teva and Israel Chemicals rose strongly today but IFF fell hard on its DuPont merger.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,692.62 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17% to 1,621.55 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 386.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.26%, to 386.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 4.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.633% today from Friday, at NIS 3.465/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.265% higher, at NIS 3.896/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.27% after Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz signed an export permit for gas to be sold to Egypt. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.72% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.63%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.88% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.48%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 6.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after announcing its merger with DuPont's nutrition division. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.02%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.00% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.79%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 3.13% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.44% despite winning a new deal from Montenegro.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

