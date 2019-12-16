Mon: Delek, Teva lift TASE

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24%, to 1,692.62 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.17% to 1,621.55 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.35% to 386.05 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.26%, to 386.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 4.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.633% today from Friday, at NIS 3.465/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.265% higher, at NIS 3.896/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 4.32% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.27% after Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz signed an export permit for gas to be sold to Egypt. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.72% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.63%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.88% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.48%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 6.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after announcing its merger with DuPont's nutrition division. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.02%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.00% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.79%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 3.13% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.44% despite winning a new deal from Montenegro.

