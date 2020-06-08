search
Mon: Delek boosts bullish TASE

8 Jun, 2020 19:03
Delek, Fattal and the big banks led strong market gains but NICE Systems lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.10%, to 1,470.30 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.92%, to 1,439.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.35%, to 440.69 points. The TelBond 2 0 corporate bond index rose 0.25%, to 357.52 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.14 billion in equities and NIS 4.87 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.203% higher from Friday at NIS 3.462/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.518% lower, at NIS 3.901/€.

On the market, Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. rose 20.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.68% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 4.13%. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 12.27%, Big Shopping Centers (2004) Ltd. (TASE:BIG) rose 10.95% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 8.42%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.17% n the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.04%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 6.62% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 4.98%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 2.46%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.79% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.29%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 8, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

