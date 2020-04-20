Mon: Delek down as TASE slips

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.11%, to 1,377.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.34%, to 1,349.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.89%, to 378.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 352.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.25 billion in equities and NIS 3.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.306% from Friday at NIS 3.5800/$ and the shekel-euro rate was unchanged at NIS 3.8897/€. On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.82% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 5.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.12%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.11%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.12% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.16%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.36%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.77% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.83%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 13.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.96% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 2.40%.

