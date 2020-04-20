search
Mon: Delek down as TASE slips

20 Apr, 2020 18:28
Delek and the big banks led the TASE down today but Opko and Electra bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.11%, to 1,377.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.34%, to 1,349.87 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.89%, to 378.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10%, to 352.75 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.25 billion in equities and NIS 3.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.306% from Friday at NIS 3.5800/$ and the shekel-euro rate was unchanged at NIS 3.8897/€. On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.82% and its energy exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 5.73% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.12%, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.11%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.12% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.16%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.36%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.77% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.83%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 13.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.96% and Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 2.40%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 20, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

