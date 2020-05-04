search
Mon: Delek drags TASE down

4 May, 2020 19:09
Delek and the big banks led the declines today while NICE Systems bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.22%, to 1,378.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.19%, to 1,361.04 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19%, to 394.16 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.44%, to 351.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 4.41 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate up 1.031% from Friday at NIS 3.527/$ and the shekel-euro rate was set up 0.642% at NIS 3.855/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 10% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and its exploration and production unit Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 6.04%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 2.18%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.21% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.89%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.96%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.63% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.59%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.75% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.13%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 4, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

