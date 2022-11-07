Mon: Delek drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.71%, to 1,915.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.99%, to 1,920.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.14% to 366.85 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 366.85 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion in equities and NIS 3.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.673% from Friday, at NIS 3.540/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.360% higher at NIS 3.532/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market today, rising 0.63% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 5.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.30%, Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 4.89% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.14%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.23%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.18%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.49%.

