Mon: Delek leads TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1%, to 1,620.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.09%, to 1,681.85 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.79%, to 679.89 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.11%, to 370.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 4.18 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.154% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.244/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was unchanged, at NIS 3.935/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market today, gaining 1.20% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.42%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.78% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 3.88%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.52%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA rose 1.17% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.89%. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.42%, Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 3.35% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 5.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.45% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Energy stocks rose strongly today as oil prices continued to climb on global markets. Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 13.19% as a result.

