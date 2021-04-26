Mon: Delek soars as TASE edges higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.13%, to 1,633.38 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.10%, to 1,701.65 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.46%, to 589.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 377.61 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 3.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.461% lower from Friday, at NIS 3.240/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.219% lower, at NIS 3.915/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 9.89% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.74% on news that an Abu Dhabi has agreed to buy Delek Drilling's 22% stake in the Tamar Gas field for $1 billion.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.16% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.61%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.29% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.18%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.54% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.66%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.81% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.55%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA and Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) both fell 1.08%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.02% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.76% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

