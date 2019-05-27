Mon: Teva bucks market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25% to 1,565.87 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35% to 1,449.27 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.92% to 363.98 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.07% to 358.37 points. Trading turnover was NIS 997 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel left the representative rate unchanged due to public holidays in the US and Europe, having set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.277% on Friday at NIS 3.605/$, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.206% at 4.034/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 3.16% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.81% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.63%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.46% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.51%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.39% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.75%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.43% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 0.78%.

