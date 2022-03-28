Mon: Discount Bank leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25%, to 2,030.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 2,105.80 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 485.14 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 380.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.41 billion in equities and NIS 3.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.031% from Friday, at NIS 3.222/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.276% lower at NIS 3.540/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market, falling 5.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI fell 1.96% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.52%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE> ENRG) fell 4.08% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.22%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.34% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.41%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 8.30%, after reporting strong 2021 results.

