search
Front > TASE report

Mon: Discount Bank leads TASE down

28 Mar, 2022 18:26
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Discount Bank and Energix led the losses today as NICE Systems and Bezeq bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25%, to 2,030.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.21%, to 2,105.80 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.23% to 485.14 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 380.62 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.41 billion in equities and NIS 3.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.031% from Friday, at NIS 3.222/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.276% lower at NIS 3.540/€.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) led the market, falling 5.52% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI fell 1.96% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.52%. Energix Renewable Energies (TASE> ENRG) fell 4.08% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.22%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 2.34% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.93% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.41%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 8.30%, after reporting strong 2021 results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018