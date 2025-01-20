Mon: El Al gains strongly on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.02% to 2,551.77 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.06% to 2,593.88 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.51% to 488.28 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 397.02 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.22 billion in equities and NIS 6.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.611% from Friday, at NIS 3.58/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.289% lower at NIS 3.697/€.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 8.38% after reporting that it is in talks with the state to resume distributing dividends.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 4.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 3.07%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.62% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.60%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.66%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.66% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.40%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.61% and Phoenix Financial (TASE: PHOE) fell 2.06% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

