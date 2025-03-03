Mon: Elbit Systems fuels strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.68% to 2,497.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.24% to 2,564.96 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.01% to 468.59 points. The All Bond corporate bond index was unchanged at 400.60 points. Turnover totaled NIS 3.44 billion in equities and NIS 3.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.223% from Friday, at NIS 3.598/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.761% higher at NIS 3.763/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 5.87% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 4.14% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.77%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.20% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.09%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 7.33% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index as the entire world defense industry was boosted by the decision by European leaders to send more weapons to Ukraine. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 1.32%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 6.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, after providing disappointing guidance for 2023. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.70%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 2.54%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.95%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 3, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.